Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 440 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $331.28. 35,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.73. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.90 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

