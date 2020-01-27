Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after acquiring an additional 49,404 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,004,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,565 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,717. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.31 and a 200-day moving average of $223.22. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $177.41 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.