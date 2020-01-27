Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.39. 2,460,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $113.77 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

