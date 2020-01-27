Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,234,000 after buying an additional 284,748 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after buying an additional 807,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,495,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,150,000 after buying an additional 106,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,158,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,556,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.16 and a 200 day moving average of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. ValuEngine cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.