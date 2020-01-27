Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Lancaster Colony comprises about 1.4% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.42% of Lancaster Colony worth $18,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 118.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,490,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 136.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after buying an additional 133,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,374,000 after buying an additional 66,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares during the period. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LANC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,017. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.32. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1-year low of $133.77 and a 1-year high of $167.64.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.31 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

