Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $10.70 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.05% of DexCom worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 20.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $222,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 22.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

DXCM stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.16. 14,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,258. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $242.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 5,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.42, for a total transaction of $1,238,349.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total transaction of $1,383,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,603 shares of company stock worth $10,404,611. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.