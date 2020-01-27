Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $13.06 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $310.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

