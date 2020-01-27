Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $16.05 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,235,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,097,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

V traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.98. 4,894,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.65. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The stock has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

