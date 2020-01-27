Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,370,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,900,000 after purchasing an additional 168,012 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $199,495,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,952,000 after buying an additional 146,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.