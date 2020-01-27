Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 69,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 71,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 43,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,204,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,890,808. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

