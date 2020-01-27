Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $8.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,498,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 87,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 92,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $458,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,875. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

