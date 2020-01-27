Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $17,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.73. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.19 and a fifty-two week high of $151.09.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.