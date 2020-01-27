Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

ACN traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.17. 760,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $213.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

