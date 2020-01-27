Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.62% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.50. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,675. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $135.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.79.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.