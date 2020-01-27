Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,535 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $348.78. 135,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $237.27 and a 52-week high of $354.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.01 and its 200-day moving average is $299.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

