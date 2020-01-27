Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,995 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 2.2% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 39.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,493,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,654. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

