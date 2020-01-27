Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.67. 14,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,606. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $174.43 and a twelve month high of $263.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

