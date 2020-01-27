Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in American Express by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 38,992 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in American Express by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,944 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.35. 653,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,952. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.93. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.16.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.