Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $123.74.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

