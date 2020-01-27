Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. State Street Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Facebook by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Facebook by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Facebook by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,334,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $771,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,760 shares of company stock valued at $127,627,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.97.

FB traded down $2.93 on Monday, hitting $215.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,768,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. The company has a market cap of $614.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.43 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.