Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.37. 3,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average of $90.27. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $99.49.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

