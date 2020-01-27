Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 2,589 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $86.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,293,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,555. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

