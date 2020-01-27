Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 286 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $34.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,432.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,386.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,264.67. The firm has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.