Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 851 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,615. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.48 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.