Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 880 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,019. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $123.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.67. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

