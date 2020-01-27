Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 931 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.56% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

SOXX stock traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,594. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.93 and a 12 month high of $267.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.01.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

