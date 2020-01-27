Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,606.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.63. 114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,869. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $169.83 and a one year high of $200.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.63 and its 200 day moving average is $184.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.