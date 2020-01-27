Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Cap Tops $9.96 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $26,379.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.03364314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00195670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Allcoin, IDEX, Tidex, LATOKEN, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

