Dropil (DROP) Market Cap Reaches $6.04 Million

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Dropil token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Dropil has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $201,071.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029333 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007382 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003766 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026199 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000725 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dropil Profile

Dropil (CRYPTO:DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,761,319,317 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil.

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

