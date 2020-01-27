Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Duke Realty by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Duke Realty by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

