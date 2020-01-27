Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Fearnley Fonds

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 750,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,125. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $311.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 27,034,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,658,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 780,881 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 666,715 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,686,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 666,715 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.