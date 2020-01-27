Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 136,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 663,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 104,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $2.24 on Monday, reaching $94.60. 46,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,868. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.