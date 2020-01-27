Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SATS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $928,112.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,374.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 1,583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 257,571 shares in the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $41.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 0.80. Echostar has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $472.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.15 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Echostar will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

