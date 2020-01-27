EDC Blockchain (EDC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $583,804.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade, DDEX, DigiFinex and Bit-Z. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $17.02 million and $583,804.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00049996 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,179.32 or 1.00822063 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00044454 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001527 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bit-Z, P2PB2B, LocalTrade and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.