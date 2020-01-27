Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (LON:EDIN) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.40

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (LON:EDIN) announced a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:EDIN traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 611 ($8.04). 428,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,129. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 625.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 595.96. Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 6.21 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 654 ($8.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

