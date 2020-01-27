Egretia Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $2.05 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx, Bilaxy and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.94 or 0.03365421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00198654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00124721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OKEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

