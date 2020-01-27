Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0479 on Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and $827,172.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00668979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007159 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00036434 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,268,162 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

