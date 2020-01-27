Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Eldorado Resorts makes up approximately 2.4% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.60% of Eldorado Resorts worth $27,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,591 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,315,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,388,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In related news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERI stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,992. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

