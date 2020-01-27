Electra 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,427.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Electra has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $6,427.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electra has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,517,325,572 coins and its circulating supply is 28,650,169,019 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

