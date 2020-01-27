Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $42.44 million and $123,804.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Cryptomate, Liquid, CoinBene and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,974,153,081 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptomate, Liquid, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, CoinBene, Bitbns and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

