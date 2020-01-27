Ellaism (ELLA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $22,788.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.19 or 0.01910132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00117733 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

