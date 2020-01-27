Elysium Trading Down 95.2% This Week (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00662828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007027 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

