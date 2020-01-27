Emercoin (EMC) Hits One Day Volume of $5,596.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $5,596.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,076,808 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Crex24, Tux Exchange, xBTCe, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

