Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 401.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 476,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after buying an additional 381,000 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 369,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,663,000 after buying an additional 360,690 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,061,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,611,000 after purchasing an additional 234,293 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

EMR traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.74. 3,439,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

