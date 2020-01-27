Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $1.82 on Major Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Energi has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $46.26 million and approximately $400,293.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00020252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.03413161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00198028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00125490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Energi

Energi was first traded on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 25,401,217 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

