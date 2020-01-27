Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels Sells 135,757 Shares

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total value of C$1,263,897.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,389.50.

Shares of TSE:ERF traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.87. 1,844,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,472. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. Enerplus Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.64.

Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

