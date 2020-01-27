Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Up 13.8% This Week

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $69.23 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0866 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, Cryptopia and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.03351435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00196503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin launched on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,438,521 tokens. Enjin Coin's official website is enjincoin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Binance, Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Coinrail, HitBTC, OKEx, Cobinhood, Liqui, COSS and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

