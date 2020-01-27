Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the December 31st total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

EFSC opened at $45.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

