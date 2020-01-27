EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,036 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG traded down $2.95 on Monday, hitting $76.90. 1,706,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

