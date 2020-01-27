Epstein & White Financial LLC Takes $36.17 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,231,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,171,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 15.8% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned about 0.75% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,787,000 after buying an additional 436,714 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 50,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 392,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 72,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,569,000 after buying an additional 2,774,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 856,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,046. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.